DYERSVILLE, Iowa — All Chris Ross ever wanted to do was sing.
Down by the creek on her family’s North Buena Vista farm, she found her first audience early in life, and they seemed to like her voice.
“I would sing to my heart’s content,” she said. “The cows didn’t mind.”
Today, her audiences are at nursing homes, senior dinners and retirement communities. She leads music time for residents of Ellen Kennedy Living Center and MercyOne Dyersville Senior Care. Ross always begins her sessions by encouraging audience participation.
“I tell them they can sing as loud as they want to,” she said.
When she was in high school, her parents paid for piano and voice lessons and bought her a guitar.
“I had no patience for either instrument,” said Ross, who was chosen for the lead in “Finian’s Rainbow,” her high school musical, at the age of 16.
Ross figured getting the lead meant people appreciated her voice, and it encouraged her to continue singing.
In her 20s, she enjoyed going to singalongs with her mother-in-law. Ross has been around music her entire adult life, performing with bands and even starting her own DJ business.
At one point, Ross stopped singing except for church, where she sang softly, having lost her confidence. She was told she couldn’t sing one too many times by someone in her inner circle. She let the person’s voice silence her own.
Ross went back to school in her 30s, completing a degree in computer information systems and communication. During her time at Clarke University, she navigated a divorce and became a single mother. Ross joined a singles group and found friends who learned she used to sing.
“We went dancing a lot, and my friends would tell the bands I sing,” she said.
She remembers being nervous but accepting the invitations to perform again.
Ross began practicing at night.
“I just decided I wanted to sing so bad, I wasn’t going to let not being good stop me,” she said.
It was challenging for Ross to master playing the guitar and singing at the same time. She learned old songs such as “Goodnight Irene” and began reaching out to nursing homes.
“First two times, I said I’d play for free,” remembers Ross, who only had a few weeks to learn enough songs to fill one hour after booking her first jobs. “I was a nervous wreck.”
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, she had built a steady business, performing at 40 nursing homes, senior dinners and retirement communities.
A self-described entertainer, entrepreneur and music therapist, Ross has worked at a bank, owned a grocery store, been an adjunct professor, volunteered as an EMT and worked for IBM. Somewhere along the way, she decided self-employment was the path for her.
In addition to her music therapy business, she also started a computer business, where she coaches older people to navigate the digital world.
Ross feels grateful to be where she is now, focusing on service through her two loves — computers and music.
“I love what I’m doing,” she said. “I love every minute of it.”
After reclaiming her voice and her confidence, Ross has learned to dream bigger. She aspires to sing with a celebrity and perform at the Grand Ole Opry. In the meantime, she is thinking of starting a band.
“Don’t give up on yourself and your dreams,” she said. “Keep going. If one thing doesn’t work, make a new plan.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.