GARBER, Iowa — A 21-year-old Garber man has died more than one week after authorities reported that he had been critically injured in a single-vehicle wreck.
Logan Pritchard was diving on Colesburg Road about one and a half miles north of Colesburg on Dec. 22 when he lost control of his vehicle, according to a release from the Clayton County Sheriff’s Department.
Authorities were called to the scene at 2:19 a.m. They determined Pritchard’s vehicle had entered a ditch and overturned, ejecting him, the release stated.
Pritchard was transported to Guttenberg Municipal Hospital before being airlifted to University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics, the release stated. According to an obituary, he died Dec. 30.