A Dubuque museum will use a nearly $17,000 grant to acquire and train two raptors that will be used in outreach and programming.
National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium announced today that it received the state grant to support its live animal outreach expansion project.
"This project will focus on acquiring, training and introducing two raptors to the river museum’s animal ambassador program in an effort to expand live animal outreach programming that will convey strong messages of conservation and a tangible and measurable contribution to the environmental health of our community," states a press release.
The expansion project also will include providing teacher workshops and expanding the radius in which the museum delivers conservation education, the release states.