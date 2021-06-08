ELIZABETH, Ill.-- Elizabeth Community Fair will hold an informational meeting this week for those interested in participating in this year’s fair royalty competition.
The fair will crown a Miss Elizabeth Community Fair Queen, a Junior Miss Elizabeth and multiple Little Miss Elizabeths.
Anyone interested in learning more about the competitions can attend the meeting from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the Elizabeth Community Building, 402 West St.
This year’s fair, scheduled for July 16 to 18, will mark the 100th anniversary for the event. For more information, visit the fair’s website, www.elizabethcommunityfair.com/.