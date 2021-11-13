DARLINGTON, Wis. — Lafayette County supervisors this week approved buying an office building across the street from the county courthouse in Darlington.
What county departments eventually will move into the structure remains undecided.
County supervisors voted, 12-4, to buy the Lafayette Land Title Building, also known as the Harriet/Main Building because it fronts on both Harriet and Main streets. The resolution approves borrowing up to $200,000 “for the purchase of the building and the costs to get the building prepared for county offices.” The purchase price of the building is $145,000.
Voting against the purchase were Supervisors Kriss Marion, Andy Schilling, Nancy Fisker and Robert Laeser.
What county offices will go into the building has not been decided, and Marion didn’t like what she was hearing from the county’s Building and Insurance Committee as to how a decision was going to be made.
Prior to a vote on the resolution, Marion offered up an amendment to develop a space planning analysis for the building along with a facility plan. She wanted that to come from the Building and Insurance Committee.
But it was voted down, 13-3, with Schilling and Laeser joining Marion in supporting it.
County Board Chairman Jack Sauer indicated he thought the amendment was unnecessary since no decision had been made as to what county offices would move into the building. Building and Insurance Committee Chairman and County Supervisor John Reichling also said that no decision had been made at the committee level as to what county departments should occupy the building.
The building has two floors but no elevator. It was built in the late 1950s to the early 1960s. The current renters of the building are under a month-to-month lease and have asked for a 90-day notice of when the county would start making renovations for relocation purposes.