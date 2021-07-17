Consultants and community members in coming months are slated to conduct a historical resource survey of Black community life in Dubuque, the first of its kind overseen by the city.
The Dubuque City Council will consider at its Monday meeting approving the terms of a $30,000 state grant to finance Dubuque’s Black Heritage Survey and approve the disbursement of matching funds and in-kind resources valued at about $19,000.
The project will include the creation of a heritage database and record of historically significant figures and sites from the period that begins with Dubuque’s incorporation in 1833 to 1980.
“Normally, when we get involved in historic preservation, people think of buildings and architecture and identifying those areas,” said Wally Wernimont, planning services manager, whose department will oversee the project in concert with the consultants and partners. “This goes into a little bit more detail of investigating individuals and lives and how they contributed to Dubuque and their association.”
Often neglected from community histories are the stories of people who lived on its margins. Such conditions can foster among current residents feelings of disconnection to local history and perpetuate inequity, a fact that Dubuque officials hope to rectify.
“As a Black woman, when I see anything that is related to history, no matter where I am at, I immediately look for faces that look like mine because I know that we have been in all spaces,” said Jacqueline Hunter, director of the Multicultural Family Center and a college history instructor. “I always feel the Black story is always the side note.”
In the city’s grant application, staff said multiple examples of Dubuque’s Black history have — literally — been demolished, including a school attended by Black children in the 19th century near the Dubuque Museum of Art along with the African Methodist Episcopal church on Robinson Avenue.
A settlement neighborhood that existed in the Seventh and 11th Street hills west of Bluff Street, and included frame homes, business and community buildings, has not benefited from the protections of a historic district listing and has suffered from redlining by banks and lack of investment.
Following council approval of a contract, city staff intends to issue a request for proposals and hire a historical consulting firm by January 2022. The project must be completed by the close of the following year.
Bill Doyle, chair of the Dubuque Historic Preservation Commission, said the survey is the first step in a much larger process of incorporating Black lives into Dubuque’s historic preservation efforts.
The work might lead to the later designation of historic landmarks and districts and the pursuit of grants and tax credits to preserve historically significant structures.
Future projects will utilize the heritage database and integrate data with mapping information to create a “Finding Dubuque Atlas,” which can be used for the development of apps that would enable visitors to learn about the city’s history while exploring the community.
The archival work ahead will prove challenging, Doyle said, as records documenting the daily lives of residents are harder to unearth due to a historic preference for preserving the goings-on of society’s powerbrokers.
Community engagement comprises another aspect of the project and a team of “cultural brokers” and partners will help gather information from and collect oral histories of Black Dubuquers and their families, whether current residents or not.
Dubuque is a member of the Certified Local Government program with the Iowa State Historic Preservation Office, an initiative intended to help preserve communities’ historic character.
The survey forms a component of program requirements — the preservation of and education of the public about local historical assets — and aligns with the city’s 2037 Imagine Dubuque Comprehensive Plan and the 2021 Equitable Poverty Reduction and Prevention Plan.
Recognizing all voices also is the just thing to do, Hunter said.
“It is important that we be more intentional about making sure that when we are telling a story, we are telling a full and complete story,” she said. “Dubuque has a rich history and that rich history includes demographics that are not often part of that.”