Dubuque has had higher-than-usual snowfall in January, and with it comes added costs to the city to keep its streets clear.
As of Thursday, the city has spent $210,398 on snow and ice removal in January, bringing total winter street and city property maintenance expenditures up to $760,423.
Brian Pearce, meteorologist for the National Weather Service, said Dubuque has had 16 inches of snow this month.
“Normal snowfall there in January is 10 inches on the nose,” Pearce said.
The higher-than-normal average brought with it more snow removal costs for the city. According to data provided by city staff, Dubuque’s public works department has spent $176,659 exclusively on snow plowing so far for January, including spending $64,171 for the 7.5 inches of snow that blanketed the city on Monday and Tuesday.
For that storm, $20,671 went to paying staff, $21,998 was spent on snow plowing equipment and $21,503 worth of salt was used.
City Public Works Director John Klostermann said the city previously was on track to be ahead of its winter maintenance budget, but the snowfall in January has changed that.
“At the end of December, we were way ahead of where we wanted to be,” Klostermann said. “Now, we’re at average for where we want to be as far as the budget goes.”
Along with the general snow plowing of city streets and properties, the city purchases thousands of tons of salt each year. So far, the city has used about 2,100 tons of salt. The five-year salt usage average is currently 4,924 tons for the winter season. This winter, Klostermann said he anticipates the city will use about 5,700 tons.
For fiscal year 2021, the city budgeted $1.65 million for winter snow removal. At the current rate, Klostermann said the city is on track to meet that budget, but continued high-snowfall events could have a significant impact on winter street maintenance costs.
“It really depends on snowfall averages that are above average,” Klostermann said. “February can be a month of high snowfall, but it varies.”
For now, the city will wait and see how much snow it will have to plow before the end of winter. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall on Saturday night, so the costs of January might not be over yet.