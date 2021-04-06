Two initiatives to promote and increase access to COVID-19 vaccination for marginalized or underserved populations in southwest Wisconsin have received state funding, according to a press release.
SSM Health St. Mary’s Foundation, which serves an eight-county region that includes Iowa and Lafayette counties, has received $100,000 to identify communities in need and work alongside community leaders to educate the public about COVID-19 and vaccination.
Community Connections Free Clinic received $10,000 to promote the vaccine at Lafayette County farms through on-site visits.
Both entities are among 100 organizations across the state to which the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has awarded $6.2 million.