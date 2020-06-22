BOSCOBEL, Wis. — A man who shot a woman during a multi-hour standoff in Grant County recently pleaded guilty to two charges.
Bryant R.E. Matti, 32, of La Crosse, pleaded guilty in Grant County Circuit Court to felony counts of burglary and second-degree reckless injury as part of a plea deal. Three other felony charges were dismissed — false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony and criminal damage to property.
Authorities said Boscobel police were called to a home on Elm Street at about 10 a.m. Jan. 17 to investigate a report of a man who had barricaded himself and a woman inside the residence.
The man, identified as Matti, had a rifle. Authorities set up a perimeter around the home, and negotiation teams made contact with Matti.
After several hours without a resolution, authorities heard gunshots from inside the residence, prompting them to enter, according to a press release. They arrested Matti.
Police said they also found a 20-year-old La Crosse woman who had been shot in the leg. The woman’s name was not released, but authorities reported that her wound was not life-threatening.
Matti’s sentencing hearing is set for Aug. 19.