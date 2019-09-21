SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Dubuque Farmers Market, 7 a.m., near City Hall, 10th-13th and Iowa streets. Open every Saturday from 7 to noon, through September.
Hobbit Day Party, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Peosta branch, 8342 NICC Drive, community rooms 203/204. Celebrate the birthdays of Bilbo and Frodo Baggins with crafts, snacks and activities related to “The Hobbit” and “Lord of the Rings.” Pre-registration required. All ages welcome.
Dubuque Oktoberfest and Bier Tasting, 11 a.m., A.Y. McDonald Park, Volunteer Drive. Music, food, drinks, entertainment, games, wiener dog races, stein-holding contest and more.
This is how we BBQ in DBQ, 1 p.m., Clarke University, 1550 Clarke Drive, Kehl Center. An event where residents can bond and engage with different cultures through free food.
Mississippi Trails Hiking Club, Meet at 2 p.m. on Camp Street next to FedEx, in back of Hy-Vee on Locust Street, to go to the Sinsinawa (Wis.) Fall Festival.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
Music in the Vines, 2 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Cellars Vineyard & Winery, 4746 N. Ford Road.
Denny Diamond, 6:30 p.m., Fergedaboudit Vineyard & Winery, 4595 W. Speer Road, Hanover, Ill. The cost is $45 for deck seating that includes antipasto buffet and three wine tastings or $20 for lawn seating that includes one glass of wine. Details: 815-591-2126 or visit www.fergedaboudit.com.
Tony Walker, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Rebecca Casad and Alan Morrison, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 South Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Ron Lubbers, 7:30 p.m., Joliet Event Center, 781 Locust St.
“The Revolutionists,” 7:30 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Mary Jo Curry Band, 8 p.m., Flatted Fifth Blues & BBQ at Potter’s Mill, 300 Potter Drive, Bellevue, Iowa.
Gettin’ into it with Max, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
Captured! by Robots, Wood Chickens, 10 p.m., The Lift, 180 Main St.
Sunday
“The Revolutionists,” 2 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Not Quite Brothers, 2 p.m., PromiseLand Winery, 39053 Great River Road, Guttenberg, Iowa.
Rockin’ the Ridge Music, 3 p.m., Sunset Ridge Winery, 12615 U.S. 52.
Johnnie Walker, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 6 p.m., Eichmans Bar & Family Restaurant, 11941 U.S. 52, Sageville, Iowa.
DESTINATIONS
Today
Walk with General Grant, 10 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. Walking tours are at 10 or noon every Saturday, through October. No reservations needed. Meet at the hotel lobby.
Class Reunion — Hempstead Class of 1979, 5 p.m., Millwork Marketplace, 333 East 10th St., Junior Ballroom and Courtyard.
LEARNING
Today
Child’s First Cellphone, 9 a.m., U.S. Cellular, 806 Wacker Drive. A free device workshop, where parents can learn how to navigate the uncertainty of buying their child’s first cellphone.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, Suite 7. Just the first 164 pages group.
Alcoholic Anonymous: The Something New Group, 9 a.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Avenue. Meeting is based on “As Bill Sees It” and the “AA 12 and 12.” Details: 563-663-3631.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive. rooms 1A and 1B.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30-11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 a.m.-noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book, 6:30 p.m., Dickeyville (Wis.) village offices, 500 East Avenue, east doors. Details: 608-331-0255.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor, room 6D. A 12-step group. Details: 563-557-9196.
Al-Anon Missing Link, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, rooms 1A and 1B, Alateen (ages 12 older) room 1H, Younger Alateen (ages 7-11) room 6B.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today-sunday
Plagman Barn Days, 10 a.m., 28384 Garber Road, Garber, Iowa. Farming, history and demonstrations.
Sunday
Annual Fall Flea Market, Antique & Collectible Show, 8:30 a.m., Jackson County Fairgrounds, 1212 East Quarry St., Maquoketa, Iowa. One of Iowa’s largest shows with more than 150 sellers both inside and outside.
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Details: Gary, 563-542-8175.