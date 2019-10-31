PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Dude Dagel is not sure what he wants to do after graduating from Southwestern Wisconsin High School, but he has considered carpentry.
“I was taking tech classes throughout my high school career,” the 16-year-old said. “I wasn’t at first very interested in any of this stuff, but after my teacher … got me into it, eventually I started enjoying it a lot more.”
Dagel was curious to learn more Wednesday at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s annual Construction Career Day, where more than 200 high school students watched demonstrations led by industry professionals.
Jobs in construction-related fields are projected to increase by 11% from 2018 to 2028, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. But skilled workers are hard to come by.
“There is such a labor shortage, and lots of high school students don’t know about the opportunities in construction,” said Gretchen Bockenhauer, a lecturer in building construction management, who oversaw the event.
Dagel watched as fellow students used hand signals to direct a crane operator from Lunda Construction Co. as he navigated an obstacle course using the crane’s lifting hook.
Perry Firari, an equipment operator, said the company struggles to locate certified crane operators. One obstacle to training more workers is the challenge of locating a veteran operator to supervise.
“You (need) seat time in order to learn how to run the cranes in order to get CCO certified,” he said.
Firari said he enjoys working outside with big equipment.
“It’s kind of like you’re a kid working in the sandbox,” he said.
Ben Neurenther, a UW-P alumnus, is a project manager overseeing special projects at CG Schmidt, a Milwaukee-based construction management and general contracting firm.
“What’s cool about special projects is I’m not working on one big project. I get experience working on a lot of different smaller ones. Every day is different,” he said. “You’re not sitting in an office all day.”
Although he attended college in 2009 at the end of the Great Recession, he located a job in the industry weeks before graduation. More than 90% of those who major in construction-related fields at UW-P possess a job at or within six months of graduation.
“It’s all about opportunity,” said college Dean Wayne Weber.