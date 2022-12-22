National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium has closed an exhibit as staff investigate the death of eight stingrays today.
Stingray feedings and touch tank capabilities at the Delta in the National River Center are on hold until further notice after the deaths of five cownose rays, two yellow stingrays and one Atlantic stingray, according to a press release from the Dubuque museum. An additional cownose ray remains in stable condition.
The release states that staff "noticed animals in distress" when they arrived this morning.
"The exhibit appeared to have experienced a supersaturation event, following a malfunction in the life support system, causing gas embolisms, or gas bubble disease, in the animals," the release states. "The exhibit’s monitoring system showed a spike in oxygen levels late Wednesday night but did not send an alarm notification to staff as expected. The cause of the malfunction and lack of alarm notification is still under investigation."
The official cause of death will not be confirmed until necropsy results, water quality testing and toxicology reports are completed, which could take several weeks.
"Our staff is heartbroken over this loss and are taking steps to ensure this does not happen in the future,” said Andy Allison, vice president of living collections and education, in the release. “We are reevaluating our life support and monitoring systems for all exhibits, including new systems being constructed within the Rivers to the Sea exhibit space."
The Delta is expected to reopen on Friday, Dec. 23, according to the release, but touching and stingray feedings will not take place until further notice. Visitors should check the museum's website for updates related to the Delta exhibit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.