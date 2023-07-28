For Lucas Miller, having his food truck at the Dubuque County Fair is humbling.
“For me to come here as a kid and then be a part of it as a vendor is pretty cool,” he said. “The fair is a treat … you don’t get to go to something like this every week,” he said.
Miller is the co-owner of Versus, specializing in Asian-style street food, and is one of six food truck vendors at this year’s fair.
Recommended for you
This is the food truck’s second year at the fair, Miller said, noting that some of the popular items on his menu included Korean corn dogs with the option to coat in either bread crumbs, Ramen noodles or Hot Cheeto crumbs, and a potato tornado, which is fried potato slices on a stick.
“People will stand here, look at the menu, and I say, ‘You can walk through this whole fair — you won’t find anything else like it,’ and they always circle back to our stand and be like, ‘You’re right’,” he said.
Lucas is co-owner of Versus with his wife, Liberty. She said their food truck offers different options than typical fair food.
“By the third or fourth day, you’re mostly tired of the fair food staples, so you’ve got to venture out and diversify your palate and try something new, and that’s what we offer,” she said.
The Telegraph Herald spoke with several visitors to the fair on Thursday to ask them about their most-loved fair foods. With temperatures around 90 degrees and heat indexes close to 100, many got their hands on treats that could cool them down. Here are some of their responses:
• “The fried Oreos are the perfect sweet and salty combo.” — Bella Bush, 16, of Fulton, Iowa.
• “Snow cones — because they have the flavor.” — Marguerite Dembo, 6, of Dubuque.
• “The funnel cakes. The powdered sugar tastes better here than at any other fair.” — Barb Shepherd, 69, of Dubuque.
• “Ice cream from Dubuque County Dairy Association. We worked for them for a lot of years, so we’re partial to it, plus they have good flavors.” — Joe Jasper, 61, of Dubuque.
• “I’m not usually in the state, but when I do it’s for the Dubuque County Fair, and I always get the pork tenderloin.” — Roz Parisien, 75, of Porcupine, S.D.
• “The shaved ice. I was looking for anything cold, and this was the first thing I found.” — Payson Hofstetter, 20, of Dubuque.
• “The funnel cakes. A funnel cake from a county fair just hits different.” — Tina Garside, 27, of Dubuque.
• “On a day this hot, the only thing you’ll see me eating is the ice cream.” — Richard Pfab, 86, of Bernard, Iowa.
• “Well, I spilled half of it on myself, so I guess I’d say the ice cream from Dubuque County Dairy Association.” — Pat Shepherd, 69, of Dubuque.