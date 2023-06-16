A Dubuque man was sentenced to two years of probation for assaulting a cab driver in Dubuque.
Pharell M. Moore, 18, was recently given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of aggravated theft and assault causing bodily injury. He also was sentenced for unrelated charges of third-degree criminal mischief, domestic assault with injury and possession of marijuana.
Moore also must pay a $430 fine in relation to the assault, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Associate Judge Mark Hostager.
Court documents state that police responded to the area of East 16th and White streets on Feb. 13, 2022, after receiving a report that a Green Cab taxi driver had been assaulted.
The cab driver reported dropping off “at least five juvenile ... males” in an alley in the 1600 block of White Street, documents state. When the driver informed those in the group that they owed $11 for the ride, most of the passengers fled the vehicle.
One of the backseat passengers tried to grab the driver’s bag and cellphone before punching the driver in the face, documents state. The individual then fled.
The driver reported that his backpack, which had a cellphone and headset inside, had been stolen for a total loss of $271.
One of the juvenile passengers later confirmed to police that Moore was in the cab, and police used traffic camera footage to confirm Moore’s identity in the cab, documents state. Another passenger reported that Moore stole the driver’s backpack.