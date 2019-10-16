FENNIMORE, Wis. — Police said a Dubuque woman was arrested Tuesday after she and a child stole packages from two residences in Grant County.
Danette Jones, 35, was arrested on charges of theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Fennimore Police Department. A child, whose name was not released, “will be referred to social services.”
Police said Jones and the child were involved in the theft of packages from two residences in Fennimore. Officers were alerted to the incident when an individual noticed suspicious activity at a neighbor’s residence and called police.
The vehicle carrying Jones and the child was stopped near Boscobel.
Fennimore police also posted photos of several new winter items on its Facebook page and asked the public to contact law enforcement “if you believe the items came from a package heading to your home.”
The post also stated, “We would like to thank the alert citizen who contacted the police immediately when they realized something was wrong at their neighbor’s house. You know your neighborhood best, and we need your assistance in keeping it safe and secure.”