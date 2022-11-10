The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Juan F. Aguayo, 38, of 2790 Zwingle Court, was arrested at 11:29 p.m. Tuesday in the area of South Locust and Charter streets on a charge of third-offense operating while intoxicated.
  • Patrick J. Flynn, 44, of 3040 Oak Crest Drive, was arrested at 10:53 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Asbury Road on charges of third-degree harassment and contempt.

