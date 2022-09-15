As Dubuque officials attempt to relieve the city’s ongoing housing shortage, one concern has become apparent to many officials.
City and economic officials have recently noted an increased trend of single-family housing units being purchased and converted into rental properties.
David Lyons, sustainable innovation consultant for Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said the rise in purchases of single-family units by landlords and investors to create more rental properties only further limits the number of available houses to purchase for prospective homebuyers already facing a highly competitive housing market.
“We are seeing a situation where people who are moving to Dubuque for employment are unable to find a home to buy,” Lyons said. “Part of that is because the existing affordable homes were being purchased for rent instead of sale.”
According to the city, there are 1,741 properties classified as single-family rental units in Dubuque.
Dubuque Assistant Housing Director Mike Belmont said the city is seeing an increasing trend of more homes being purchased specifically to be turned into rental units. In some cases, the homes are purchased before they are officially listed for sale.
“We are seeing it quite often,” Belmont said. “A property will be purchased, and a landlord will apply for a rental license on that property soon after.”
Lynn Lampe, vice president of the Dubuque Area Landlords Association, said the high demand for housing is allowing owners of single-family rental units to charge higher rents, increasing their profitability.
“They are getting huge rents for a single-family home,” Lampe said. “You’re talking about more than $1,000, which is a huge amount.”
The rising number of single-family rental units isn’t exclusive to Dubuque. According to the National Rental Home Council, the number of rental households has increased by 870,000 in the U.S. since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lyons said an increase in rental properties does help to relieve the city’s ongoing housing shortage. Dubuque’s homeowner vacancy rate sat at 6% in 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors.
However, Lyons also argued that residents unable to find an available home who instead turn to a single-family rental unit are given an extra cost burden for housing. A housing needs assessment of Dubuque completed in April found that 40% of tenants occupying rental units paid 35% or more of their income on housing costs, compared to only 14% of homeowners with a mortgage who paid a similar percentage of their income for housing.
“With the increased cost of renting, you can’t ever afford to buy,” Lyons said. “Our goal is to create more affordable housing, and that includes people being able to purchase affordable homes.”
However, the issue isn’t easily resolved. Belmont said no city regulations exist that allow the city to limit how many single-family rental units are allowed in Dubuque, and there are currently no plans to introduce any such ordinance to the Dubuque City Council.
Even though he identified it as a problem, Lyons said he opposes any kind of regulation to limit the number of single-family rental units in Dubuque. Instead, he argued that the city should focus on increasing its available housing stock, which remains the main cause for why single-family rental units are on the rise.
“I don’t think it would be good for the market to have regulations that restrict houses from becoming rentals,” Lyons said. “We have a demand for all housing, and creating restrictions is not the answer.”
Belmont said the city is actively attempting to promote housing creation in the city. Last week, the City Council approved new tax incentives for developers building market-rate and workforce housing.
“It’s a function of there not being enough units overall for both purchase and rental, so our landlords are leasing up properties quickly,” Belmont said. “These new incentives will hopefully encourage development of both low-income and market-rate housing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.