GRANT COUNTY, Wis. — Grant County law enforcement agencies are organizing a food drive in support of local pantries, according to a press release.
The fifth annual Stuff the Cruiser event will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 1.
Participating grocery stores will include Piggly Wiggly outlets in Lancaster, Boscobel and Platteville; Bender Foods in Muscoda; and Kieler’s Grocery Store in Dickeyville.
Marked squad cars will be present and are the designated locations for participants to leave donations.