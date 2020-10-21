EPWORTH, Iowa – A machine shed fire caused more than $200,000 in damage Tuesday morning in Dubuque County.
Firefighters and deputies responded at about 9:10 a.m. to 23370 N. Bankston Road, according to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.
The Epworth Fire Department responded to find a machine shed engulfed in flames. The shed contained farm equipment, tractors and vehicles, according to a press release from the Epworth Fire Department.
There were no injuries and no nearby structures were damaged.
Holy Cross, Farley and Centralia-Peosta fire departments provided mutual aid.
The property owner, Joe Wolf, told authorities that he was welding in the shed shortly before he noticed flames along a wall in the same area.
The Epworth press release said the fire has been ruled accidental.
Firefighters remained on the scene for more than three hours.