EPWORTH, Iowa – A machine shed fire caused more than $200,000 in damage Tuesday morning in Dubuque County.

Firefighters and deputies responded at about 9:10 a.m. to 23370 N. Bankston Road, according to a press release from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department.

The Epworth Fire Department responded to find a machine shed engulfed in flames. The shed contained farm equipment, tractors and vehicles, according to a press release from the Epworth Fire Department.

There were no injuries and no nearby structures were damaged.

Holy Cross, Farley and Centralia-Peosta fire departments provided mutual aid.

The property owner, Joe Wolf, told authorities that he was welding in the shed shortly before he noticed flames along a wall in the same area.

The Epworth press release said the fire has been ruled accidental.

Firefighters remained on the scene for more than three hours.

