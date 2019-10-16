PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Authorities said a Darlington man secretly recorded a woman walking around nude in her home in 2016.
Steven H. Cotter, 24, is charged in Grant County Circuit Court with invasion of privacy through the use of a surveillance device and capturing an intimate representation. The latter charge is a felony.
His next court hearing is set for Monday, Oct. 21.
According to court documents, investigators used a search warrant to locate a video on Cotter’s phone that appeared to have come from a camera that had been covertly placed in a Platteville residence. The video showed a woman walking around nude.
The woman, whom Cotter knew, was contacted by authorities. She said she did not give Cotter permission to film her.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of sexual crimes.