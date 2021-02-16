A Dubuque man accused of killing his girlfriend now faces a charge of second-degree murder rather than first-degree murder.
Prosecutors on Monday filed an amended charge against Fontae C. Buelow, 29, in the Iowa District Court for Dubuque County.
Buelow is accused of killing his girlfriend, Samantha J. Link, 21, of Peosta, Iowa, on March 31, 2017. He originally was charged with first-degree murder, but jurors in January 2018 found him guilty of second-degree murder.
Authorities said Buelow fatally stabbed Link during an argument, while Buelow argued that Link stabbed herself and caused her own death.
Late last year, the Iowa Supreme Court upheld a state Court of Appeals ruling vacating Buelow’s conviction and entitling him to a new trial. The appeals court ruled that records detailing Link’s mental health struggles should not have been excluded as evidence.
Reached Monday, Dubuque County Attorney C.J. May III said prosecutors amended the charge to second-degree murder because that is the crime for which Buelow was convicted and then was vacated.
In finding Buelow guilty of second-degree murder, the jury also acquitted him of first-degree murder, so to try him again on the original charge would be considered double jeopardy, May said.
Buelow’s second trial is scheduled for Tuesday, May 25.
Last week, his attorneys filed for a change of venue due to heavy coverage of the previous trial, conviction and appeals. Prosecutors have not filed a response yet.