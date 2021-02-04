The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Jamison D. Vurciaga, 18, no permanent address, was arrested at 2:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West 17th Street on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Vurciaga assaulted his fiancee, Kaleigha A. Spahn, 18, no permanent address, in an apartment building in that block.
- Anthony L. Carroll, 29, of 4307 Canary Drive, reported a case of fraud involving the theft of $847 between 2 p.m. Monday and 8:50 p.m. Tuesday.
- Judith A. Gatena, 76, of 1806 Glendale Court, reported $700 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle between noon Sunday and 10:20 a.m. Tuesday at her residence.