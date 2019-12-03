A local casino executive and a union representative recently received the top honors at the annual Dubuque Area Labor-Management Council awards banquet.
Q Casino and Hotel CEO Jesus Aviles and Joe Henry, of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2843, received the Bob Bennett Recognition for Good Faith in Collective Bargaining awards. The award honors one person connected with a labor union and one person connected with an employer for their work during an extended period of time, according to a press release.
Other honorees included:
- Alliance for Construction Excellence Safe Employer Honor Roll: Westphal and Co. Inc. and Electrical Workers Local 704
- Labor-Management Excellence Awards: Dustin Bindert, Cedar Valley Steel Inc. and Ironworkers Local 89; Justin Graham, Tri-State Crane and Rigging and Operating Engineers Local 150; Casey Klosterman, Cedar Valley Steel Inc. and Ironworkers Local 89; Adam Splinter, Black Hills Energy and IBEW Local 204; Andy Thein, Tri-State Crane and Rigging and Operating Engineers Local 234; Jason Wernimont, Portzen Construction and Laborers Local 43; Justin Wernimont, Portzen Construction and Laborers Local 43; and Josh Weber, Portzen Construction and Carpenters Local 678.
- Labor-Management Community Service Award: Marty Schiessl, A&G Electric and IBEW Local 704.
- Labor-Management Excellence in Student Engagement: Portzen Construction and Carpenters Local 678