One after the other, people climbed on stage to show off their Greek-inspired ink markings or colorful kitten and lion tattoos.
Others sheepishly unveiled their tattoos, such as one that might have once resembled a tiger walking through water but instead appeared to be a rat.
Maggie Clemen laughed as she revealed tattooed initials of an old high school boyfriend, and Dawna Dietzel smiled as she showed the audience an Egyptian design gone way wrong.
Regardless of whether their tattoo was something they were showing off or mocking, the participants seemed to have a good time.
More than a dozen tattoo enthusiasts competed in the Ink Responsibly competition Thursday night hosted by 7 Hills Brewing Co. and The Crow’s Nest tattoo studio, held at the former business.
Robert “Woodstock” Bader said such competitions are popular at large tattoo conventions around the country, so he mimicked the idea, only on a smaller, more-low-key scale.
“We love hanging out with people and being a part of the town,” he said.
When Bader was planning the event with 7 Hills Brewing, he decided to find a local resident to help artists from Crow’s Nest judge the competition, so online applications were solicited.
Trevor Blum was picked for the job.
“I have tattoos myself, and my wife has tattoos,” he said. “I watch all of the (tattoo) shows that are on TV, and it just seemed like it would be fun to hang out with everybody.”
Blum said he has watched every season of the TV series “Ink Master” and loves seeing how much time and precision goes into designing and creating a tattoo.
“I’ve always wished I was a better artist,” he said. “I like seeing the art itself, and I think getting tattoos is fun.”
During the competition, the first- through third-place winners for the best color or black and gray tattoos were given gift cards to The Crow’s Nest. Meanwhile, those judged to be the owners of the worst-looking ones won tattoo-removal sessions from the studio.