An article about a man who drowned in the Mississippi River was the most-read story of the past week on TelegraphHerald.com.

Here are the 10 most-read stories on the website between June 20 and Sunday:

1.) Authorities ID Dubuque man believed to have drowned

2.) American Airlines ending flights into, out of Dubuque in September

3.) Dubuque woman sentenced to probation for helping man avoid arrest for years

4.) Police: Dubuque woman tried to hit boyfriend with vehicle

5.) Authorities: Parents charged after unresponsive Dubuque toddler tested positive for drug exposure

6.) Authorities: Owner of closed Jackson Co. bar stole from patrons’ accounts

7.) Authorities: Man shoots another with crossbow in Galena, charged with attempted murder

8.) Biz Buzz: Dubuque dental practice to move; women’s fitness center coming to Peosta; local goods store changing locations

9.) Police: Woman makes threats with apparent gun in Dubuque, demands watch

10.) Local judge an applicant for Iowa Supreme Court vacancy

