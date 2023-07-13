Nick Leden (right), 24, of Illinois State University and Whitney Mihel, 19, of the University of Illinois sift through soil to find any artifacts that may have been passed over while unearthing a Native American village estimated to be 800 years old near Hanover, Ill.
Aspiring archaeologists had a hands-on opportunity to sift dirt to find centuries-old artifacts 20 years ago.
Fifteen college students, two graduate instructors and their professor dug at a site near Hanover, Ill., in Jo Daviess County to find remnants of people who lived in the area circa 1200 A.D.
Part of a field studies program, the dig examined sites associated with a dozen homes of the Native American Northern Woodland and Mississippian people.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the efforts in its July 12, 2003, edition.
ILLINOIS STUDENTS DIG HISTORY
HANOVER, Ill. — Looking for clues as to how the Northern Woodland and Mississippian people interacted in 1200 A.D. is dirty work.
Nestled between corn stalks and a fence of trees along Illinois Highway 84, 15 college students, two graduate instructors and their professor, Timothy R. Pauketat, of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, have been digging, scraping and sifting through the dirt to uncover the remnants of people who lived along the Apple River 800 years ago.
As part of a field studies program sponsored by the university, the group has spent the past five weeks digging out artifacts from 12 homes. They plan to finish the work Friday, and because of the recent rain they will work extra hours and on weekends too. The rain has forced the group to spend some days washing artifacts in the makeshift lab in their motel.
In the layer of earth beneath the plow zone, students found pieces of pottery and deer bones.
Megan Kassabaum, 20, of Webster Groves, Mo., said so much about prehistory is unknown.
“(Archaeology) is one discipline where there are still some unanswered questions,” said Kassabaum, a junior at Beloit College.
Phil Milhouse, a graduate student at the University of Illinois, said the excavation will help answer basic questions like how people lived and what they ate. About 50 people, most likely of the same kinship circle, once lived at the site being excavated, Milhouse said.
How these people survived in small quarters during the winter “is what I don’t understand,” Milhouse said.
Milhouse, who will write his dissertation on this project for a Ph.D. in archeology, wants to know what happened when the people from two distinct cultures met and melded together. The site reveals that the Northern Woodland people adopted some of the pottery styles of the Mississippian people, who came from Cahokia, near St. Louis.
The site near Hanover is believed to be part of the Cahokian sphere, which included American Indian groups from Red Wing, Minn., to Key Marco, Fla., from 1050 to 1250 A.D.
The Woodland people were less reliant on corn agriculture than the Mississippian people, who lived in a more hierarchical society, Milhouse said.
For the undergraduate students, aspiring archaeologists, the hands-on experience has been invaluable.
“I’m not sitting behind a desk,” said Nick Leden, 24, of Rockton.
“You can read forever, but you have to be out here,” said Leden, a senior at Illinois State University.