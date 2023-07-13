07113048.JPG
Nick Leden (right), 24, of Illinois State University and Whitney Mihel, 19, of the University of Illinois sift through soil to find any artifacts that may have been passed over while unearthing a Native American village estimated to be 800 years old near Hanover, Ill.

 * Ben Plank

Aspiring archaeologists had a hands-on opportunity to sift dirt to find centuries-old artifacts 20 years ago.

Fifteen college students, two graduate instructors and their professor dug at a site near Hanover, Ill., in Jo Daviess County to find remnants of people who lived in the area circa 1200 A.D.

