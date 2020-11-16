A Dubuque teen accused of breaking into a Dubuque business recently was sentenced to probation.
Blake P. Omalley, 18, received a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for a charge of third-degree burglary. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
He was sentenced to two to five years of probation. He originally had been charged with second-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief.
The charges related to a June 9 burglary at Beecher’s Beverage, 1691 Asbury Road.
Court documents state that police were alerted to the burglary at about 1:45 a.m. Store surveillance video showed a person later identified as Omalley pull down an exterior camera, then break a window in a side door of the business. He took alcohol and tobacco products. Police found blood and a hammer at the scene.
Police reported finding the getaway vehicle, with stolen items inside, about 20 minutes later at 1820 Loras Blvd.
Omalley denied breaking in, but he had a still-bleeding cut on his right hand, according to police.
Brenden M. Tarrence, 20, of 1820 Loras Blvd., was arrested on charges of second-degree burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia. Tarrence drove Omalley to the store, according to documents. He has pleaded not guilty to his charges, and his next court hearing is set for Jan. 11.