Clayton and Dubuque counties are among the 33 Iowa counties that recently received Growing Together grants from the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Master Gardener program.
The program provides grants to master gardeners in counties for projects focused on increasing food security and promoting access to health food, according to a press release.
The release states that the grants will:
- “Maintain and increase productivity by adding a raised bed at the donation garden that donates to the Clayton County Food Shelf. Recipes and nutrition information will be available at the garden.”
- “Maintain three donation gardens that support food pantry sites at the Dubuque Rescue Mission, Salvation Army and the Westminster Presbyterian Church.”