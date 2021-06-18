FARLEY, Iowa — Authorities said a Dubuque County man was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 20.
Michael J. Koch, 48, of Epworth, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, according to a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department report obtained Thursday.
Authorities said Koch was traveling east on U.S. 20 near Farley at 3 p.m. Tuesday when he suffered an unknown medical problem and his vehicle entered the south ditch, where it struck a culvert.