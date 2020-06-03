PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — City of Platteville leaders are gearing up for potential revenue losses stemming from COVID-19 economic disruption.
The estimated shortfall, totaling as much as $318,000 in the city’s budget, could lead to delays in staff hiring, deferral of construction projects and increases in city borrowing during the next budget cycle.
“What that deficit is, it’s a moving rate,” said City Manager Adam Ruechel. “We are anticipating that going into the 2021 budget, we are going to have to eat some of that shortfall. We may have to dip into reserves to cover that.”
This year, staff anticipate the loss of as much as 80% of the revenue gleaned from the city’s aquatic center and Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums, which have had their reopenings delayed, along with 75% of revenue from the local hotel tax and University of Wisconsin-Platteville parking permit fees.
As the second quarter progresses, Common Council members might consider amending the city’s $15.7 million budget to align expenditures with the anticipated losses.
For now, Ruechel has instructed departments to tighten spending, including canceling city-sponsored travel to conferences and abstaining from using contingency fund accounts.
Some savings could be realized from pandemic-related closures. With the delay of the city pool’s opening, for instance, the city could save $70,000 in staff wages.
Common Council President Barb Daus remains hopeful that the state, which also expects a revenue shortfall pegged by some in the hundreds of millions of dollars, will not reduce the shared revenue it provides annually to Wisconsin municipalities. State statute limits the amount a city can tax property owners to recover lost revenue.
“Revenue losses from room tax, admissions to the museums, decreases in monies from recreational and senior programming are a large enough pill to swallow as we work on our plan to move forward,” she said.
Gov. Tony Evers recently announced the provision of $190 million in federal aid to help municipalities finance unbudgeted expenditures incurred from COVID-19.
The funds can be used for personal protective equipment, emergency operation activities, cleaning services, testing and contact tracing and sick leave for public health and safety employees. The City of Platteville received about $204,000.
Ruechel said state officials have not indicated whether the money can be used for employee compensation. Some staff, whose salaries are budgeted expenses, were diverted from attending to their regular duties while addressing COVID-19-related concerns.
Platteville faced comparable revenue losses with the onset of the Great Recession. To compensate for an about $250,000 shortfall, the city instituted eight single-day furloughs of city employees.
Ruechel said that by July, staff will be able to better project the situation, which could lead to the presentation of a budget amendment before the council and further recommendations.
“Right now, everything is very undecided,” he said.