A man recently was sentenced to 245 days in jail for swinging a razor blade at other bar patrons in Dubuque.
Karl T. Warnecke, 43, no permanent address, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to one count of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and interference with official acts. A second charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon was dismissed.
Court documents state that police were dispatched to 1st & Main, 101 Main St., at about 7:55 p.m. June 27.
Police learned that Warnecke had entered the bar and went to the bathroom for several minutes. He exited the bathroom with a razor blade in his hand and took a swipe at the backs of Alex R. Bradley, of Milwaukee, and Drew L. Lattner, of Peosta, Iowa, according to documents.
Warnecke then dropped the razor blade and left the bar. An off-duty Dubuque police officer witnessed the assault. Bradley was uninjured but Lattner “had a redness to his back.”