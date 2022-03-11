A firefighter who helped rescue three people from a fire and a nurse who performed CPR at the scene of a crash were among those honored at an event Thursday in Dubuque.
The Eastern Iowa chapter of the American Red Cross recognized four people for actions that saved lives and helped their communities during its 19th annual Everyday Heroes event. About 70 people attended the event at Holiday Inn in downtown Dubuque.
“We do this because we know that we have heroes amongst us, and we want to honor everyday people who are doing extraordinary things in their communities,” said Pami Erickson, executive director of the Eastern Iowa chapter of the Red Cross.
Thursday’s honorees included three local residents.
- Tanya Kluesner, of Farley, was driving on U.S. 20 near Dubuque in August when she came upon a motorcycle crash. The rider wasn’t breathing and did not have a pulse, so Kluesner performed CPR until first responders arrived, saving the man’s life.
- Austin Brown, of Bernard, is a volunteer with the Bernard Fire Department. He was among the firefighters who responded to a blaze at a building in the community in May, and he helped rescue a mother and her two children from the structure.
- Keith Kramer, of Hopkinton, started the Delaware County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, which builds beds for local children who need them. The chapter has built 192 beds, so far, and plans to build 100 more this year.
TANYA KLUESNER
Kluesner and her family had just returned from a vacation in Colorado in August, coming home a day early because her daughter got sick. Kluesner was on her way home from the pharmacy when she came upon the motorcycle crash on U.S. 20 just west of Dubuque.
She saw a man lying on the ground and rushed to help. Kluesner, who is a nurse, noticed the man wasn’t breathing and did not have a pulse, so she started to perform chest compressions.
“You know what needs to be done in that situation,” she said. “I knew from my training that I needed to start CPR right away.”
She continued until first responders arrived and used an automated external defibrillator to restore the man’s pulse. The Epworth (Iowa) Fire Department took the man to the hospital.
Kluesner said the experience was an emotional one, particularly because she would not have been there had the family not returned early from their vacation.
“I’m just glad I was able to help him, and if the tables were turned, I would hope someone would help me,” she said.
AUSTIN BROWN
In May, Brown and other Bernard firefighters responded to a fire in the building at 268 Jess St. that houses Painted Horse Saloon and two upper-story apartments. They found Jaclynn Stonehocker and her two sons trapped on the upper floor.
Firefighters brought a ladder up to a window in Stonehocker’s apartment, and Brown climbed up to help the two boys and their mother escape. Authorities said at the time that the three suffered from minor smoke inhalation and were treated at the scene and released.
“You don’t really think,” Brown said Thursday. “You just kind of react. You’re just doing everything you can to get them out. You’re just really focusing on doing your job.”
Brown said he saw the Red Cross recognition as one for his entire department, which worked together to respond to the blaze.
“There was a lot of people involved,” he said. “It’s really not fair for one individual to get all the recognition. There was a lot of moving parts, a lot of departments involved and a lot of logistics that went into that.”
Stonehocker attended the Everyday Heroes event and said afterward that she was honored to support Brown as he was recognized.
“They deserve it,” she said. “... I’ll never be able to repay them.”
Her residence was a complete loss after the fire, and she stayed with her mother for a few months before finding a new home in Maquoketa, Iowa. She plans to start taking community college classes in May to become a nurse.
“I’ve been doing that kind of work since I was 15, taking care of people, and I think that fire just (made me) realize that I just need to go for what I want to go for and life’s too short,” Stonehocker said.
KEITH KRAMER
Kramer long has been involved in volunteering and started a local chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace about two years ago after seeing an item about the organization in a church bulletin.
The effort since has expanded to serve not just Delaware County, but also the western part of Dubuque County and the southern part of Clayton County.
In addition to building beds for children, those involved with the local effort also provide mattresses, blankets, pillows and sheets. He noted that children who don’t have a bed miss out on sleep, making it harder for them to learn in school.
“It makes such a difference for the kids to actually have their own beds to sleep in,” Kramer said.
He said being part of the Sleep in Heavenly Peace organization was a humbling experience, noting that his key focus with the group is on the children who are served.
“With volunteer opportunities, you have to have a passion for it to truly make it work,” Kramer said.