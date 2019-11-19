LANCASTER, Wis. -- A significant portion of a massive roadwork project in Lancaster will wrap up this week.
The $6.1 million reconstruction of U.S. 61 from East Cherry to City Limits streets kicked off in April. City Administrator David Carlson told Common Council members this week that the contractor will remove roadblocks on Friday as the project will be significantly completed.
However, landscaping, sod work and sidewalk work will continue. The project is expected to be finished on schedule, with completion before Thanksgiving.
H James and Sons, of Fennimore, was the general contractor on the project.