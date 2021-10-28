A Dubuque bar is poised to reopen less than three weeks after an allegedly intoxicated driver crashed into it, punching a significant hole in a wall.
The Southend Tap, 55 Locust St., announced it will reopen at 3 p.m. Oct. 29.
"Early estimates had the bar closed for up to two months, but with the hard work of many, they ended up being closed just shy of three weeks," states a press release.
The crash occurred at about 1:20 a.m. Oct. 11. Police reported that Juan P. Cavazos, 30, of Manchester, Iowa, was driving too fast for conditions on the Locust Street connector when he lost control of his truck and traveled through the intersection. The truck hit a street sign and fire hydrant before slamming into the wall of The Southend Tap, also damaging a gas line.
Cavazos suffered minor injuries. Police said he would face a charge of operating while under the influence and citations of failure to provide proof of automobile insurance, failure to maintain control of his vehicle and striking fixtures upon a highway.
In the aftermath of the wreck, the bar and floor inside was covered in soot. The back counter behind the bar was leaning forward due to the crash’s impact.
“It’s completely trashed,” said bar owner John Ohnesorge at the time. “It looks like a bomb went off in here.”
Upon its reopening, the bar's hours will be 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.