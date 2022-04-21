SPRING GREEN, Wis. — A state senator on Wednesday announced his bid to continue representing a district that includes all of Grant and Lafayette counties and part of Iowa County.
Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, is running for reelection to the 17th District seat.
A certified public accountant, Marklein, 67, has held the seat since 2015. Prior to that, he was a state representative from 2011 to 2014.
“We have made incredible progress on the fiscal fitness of our state and promoting the interests of rural Wisconsin such as rural EMS, broadband expansion, rural roads, schools and health care,” Marklein stated in a press release. “... Without a doubt, I will always remember the current legislative session as the first year that I served as co-chair of the Legislature’s powerful, budget-writing Joint Committee on Finance. As a CPA, working on the state budget is very interesting — and dare I say, fun — to me.
“It gave me a front-row seat to make decisions about the spending priorities of our state. We focused on the things that matter most to you — roads, schools, safety-net programs and lower taxes. In fact, we funded all of our priorities while returning $3.2 billion to taxpayers in tax cuts.”
Marklein is married, with two children, three stepchildren and five grandchildren.