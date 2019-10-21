DARLINGTON, Wis. — After decades of invisibility, a former Darlington police chief who died in the line of duty will be honored at Wisconsin’s Capitol.
Chief William McGinty died of heart failure in 1933 after “tussling with a drunken man he had arrested,” according to a historical newspaper article. But his death fell into the depths of history.
“This went unnoticed. I think that’s wrong,” said current Darlington Police Chief Jason King. “Any time a public servant … dies while doing something for the community, we should be remembering that and honoring that sacrifice.”
King sought to recognize McGinty in the manner of all fallen Wisconsin law enforcement officers by having McGinty’s name added to the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memorial in Madison.
Unearthing McGinty’s story was an act of chance. Several years ago, King was perusing old City Council minutes while researching Darlington history and came across a reference to the deceased chief.
That puzzled King because McGinty was not in the department’s roster.
He discovered that McGinty served as Darlington’s police chief for two years and on the city’s volunteer fire department for 20.
This summer, King located McGinty’s death certificate at the Lafayette County Courthouse. Further research unearthed news reports that indicated McGinty, 51, had long suffered from heart trouble that “probably was aggravated by exertion.”
Following the arrest, McGinty died on Main Street near the courthouse.
“‘Bill’ as we all knew him, was a jolly good fellow and well-liked by everyone,” his obituary stated.
McGinty’s name will be added to the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Memorial during a ceremony in May.
Craig Kolbeck, WLEM chairman, said McGinty’s case is not unusual. Law enforcement officers from decades past who died while serving are added to the memorial annually.
King also seeks to add McGinty’s name to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., but requires a photograph to do so. He hopes the public can assist in the effort.
Susie Hillison, with the Lafayette County Genealogy Society, had not heard of King’s request.
“We’d be very interested in assisting that effort,” she said.
Those with information or pictures can contact King at 608-776-4981.