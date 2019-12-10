A pop group that sold more than 10 million albums in the 1990s will headline UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital's Miracles on the Misssippi Gala in 2020.
Wilson Phillips will perform at the event, set for Saturday, May 2, at Diamond Jo Casino. Money raised during the event will be used to support programs and services at the Dubuque hospital.
Wilson Phillips is perhaps best known for the mega-hit "Hold On," released on the group's 1990 debut album. The group's 1992 follow-up record also achieved platinum status.
To obtain tickets for the gala, call the ticket line at 563-557-2700 or send an email to finleyhealthfoundation@unitypoint.org.