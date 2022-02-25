The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
William L. Cook, 62, of rural Dubuque, was arrested at 11:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 11000 block of Mines of Spain Road on a charge of third-degree operating while intoxicated.
Ryan J. Nadermann, 33, no permanent address, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Lincoln Avenue on a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Nadermann did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Feb. 23.
Nathan D. Oberfoell, 18, of rural Dubuque, was arrested at 6:47 p.m. Wednesday at Sundown Mountain Resort on charges of two counts of assault on persons in certain occupations, interference with official acts and providing false identification information. Court documents state that Oberfoell assaulted Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Robert Freund and Asbury police officer Branden Blakemore.
Cody G. Yarolem, 36, of 2050 Rockdale Road, was arrested at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday at U.S. 61/151 and Southwest Arterial on charges of possession of methamphetamine, of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia, as well as on a warrant from Jackson County, Iowa.
Donta R. Euells, 40, of 2515 Central Ave., No. 2, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging probation violation and voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Euells did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on June 25.
Tanner L. Williams, 32, of Hiawatha, Iowa, was arrested at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree theft.
Walmart, 4200 Dodge St. reported the theft of items worth $3,384 at about 4 p.m. Monday.