A Dubuque man was sentenced to two years of probation for shooting a gun inside a vehicle during an argument.
Quantavius M. Cornelius, 33, was sentenced in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. As part of a plea deal, a second count of that charge was dismissed.
The informal probation period does not have any monitoring requirements, according to court documents.
Cornelius also must pay a civil fine of $855 and comply with a five-year no-contact order issued for Urrisses K. Fletcher, 44, and Dion Smith, 35.
Court documents state that Cornelius was arguing inside a vehicle with Fletcher and Smith on Aug. 5 in the 2200 block of Francis Street. During the argument, a 9 mm handgun was fired.
Cornelius told police that he “had a pistol and went to move it from the front seat to the back seat in case a fight started and the pistol went off into the seat,” according to documents.