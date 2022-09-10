Two brothers at a Dubuque museum are described as shy and inquisitive on their own, but you would never want to have them room together.
“We’ve never had any issues with them, but we always keep the alligator snapping turtles separated,” said Mark Beshel, assistant curator of living collections at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
Beshel said male alligator snapping turtles are territorial, so even though the museum’s relatively young — they’re 17 to 18 years old — specimens are related, it’s best to keep them apart. One lives in the aquarium with the museum’s female alligator. The other lives in a bubble-shaped enclosure adjacent to the alligator.
The Telegraph Herald is regularly providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at a turtle with a pleasant personality but a bite force of about 1,000 pounds.
WHAT’S IN A NAME?
“We have two alligator snapping turtles,” Beshel said. “Alligator snapping turtles get their name because of their size. They can grow quite large. Also, their feet and tails look like those of an alligator. The tail is about a foot long.
“There are substantiated reports of alligator snapping turtles weighing over 300 pounds. That is rare. A typical adult male would be between 150 and 200 pounds. Ours are only about 75 pounds.”
The turtles are known for their inquisitiveness and strong bites.
“They are typically very curious. They will come up and investigate something, and they are a little shy,” Beshel said. “However, they do pose a threat to humans. Their jaws are very large, and their nails are very sharp. There has never been a substantiated report of an alligator snapping turtle causing the death of a human, but people have lost their fingers and probably toes.”
LONG LIVE THE TURTLE
Alligator snapping turtles rarely leave the water.
“They don’t normally come out unless they’re moving to another body of water or unless a female is coming out to nest,” Beshel said.
The turtles also can hold their breath for about an hour.
“In the wild, alligator snapping turtles have a high mortality when they are young — a lot of the eggs are eaten by nest predators; a lot of the hatchlings are eaten,” Beshel said. “Once they get to be adult size, they can live over 100 years.”
The turtles are found from northern Florida to eastern Texas and up the Mississippi River as far north as southeastern Iowa.
“We’re a little too far north for alligator snapping turtles here in (the waters around) Dubuque,” Beshel said. “They can be found throughout the Mississippi River up to the southeastern corner of Iowa. They prefer slow water. They are found in a lot of swamps and bayous.”
FOOLING FISH, EATING EASY
“Alligator snapping turtles are pretty opportunistic (feeders),” Beshel said. “Their primary diet is fish. Young animals will eat a lot of fish and insects. As they get larger, they will eat fish, but they will also eat mollusks, freshwater clams, occasionally birds, snakes and small alligators when they are in their range.”
A lure-like projection of the turtle’s tongue helps it attract its prey.
“They don’t move a muscle,” Beshel said. “They sit in the water and wiggle their little lure, and the fish will come up to them.”
That’s when the powerful jaws snap down and take the unsuspecting fish.
