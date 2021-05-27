PEOSTA, Iowa — The Peosta Elementary Parents Group wants to make it easier for school children to play together regardless of ability.
The group is hosting a family night fundraiser June 2 at the school to raise money to upgrade the Peosta Elementary School playground with accessible and inclusive equipment.
The current playground meets Americans with Disabilities Act standards, but parents believe it could be improved.
Emily Schmerbach, president of the parents’ group, said the project aims to ensure that all children feel they belong.
“We just really want an environment where every kid can feel included and do what they want, which is to play,” she said.
One item on the wish list is rubber matting that would give children in wheelchairs easier access to the play area.
Schmerbach described mats as a safe and durable alternative to the current mulch playground. Peosta Elementary Principal Melissa O’Brien said the school has found that wheelchairs can get stuck in the mulch and it can also be uncomfortable.
“Mulch can be a barrier for wheelchairs,” she said.
Other ideas for the playground include sensory activities and accessible slides or swings. O’Brien noted that the current equipment is typical for a school playground, but it includes a lot of steps and things to climb on that might be difficult for some children to enjoy.
“Fifteen years ago when our playground was built, they didn’t offer as much (accessible) equipment,” Schmerbach said.
The June 2 event will feature food trucks that will share profits with the project. Offerings will include Buenie Bottoms Outdoor Grill, Adobos Mexican Grill, Town Clock Inn, Dinger’s D’Lite’s, Koppes Kreations and ice cream, served from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
While visitors eat, they will be invited to learn more about the project.
“People can see the playground we have and why it’s important to upgrade,” Schmerbach said. “It’s open to the public, and we’d love everyone to come and support Peosta Elementary and our community.”
The parent group has contributed $5,000, with a total goal of $100,000. Parents involved are also soliciting sponsorships. A progress thermometer showing how much has been raised will be placed in the front of the school for the school community to track the effort.
“I don’t have any doubts because we have really strong members that are committed to this becoming a reality,” O’Brien said.