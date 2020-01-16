PEOSTA, Iowa — A boutique will open its third location, this one in Peosta.
Natalie Mormann, of Finery, recently announced that her boutique will open in February at 742 Peosta St., where it will share the building with Ultimate Impressions and Next Level Dance Studio. The Peosta shop will be named Finery on the Fringe.
The women’s clothing store and bridal shop currently has locations in Manchester and Waterloo.
“It has always been on my bucket list of things I wanted to achieve to have just one more store,” Mormann said in a video announcing the decision.
She said she and her husband evaluated several communities before deciding to open a new location in Peosta.