BELLEVUE, Iowa — Troy Norpel is known for his smile.
“He’s always been the most positive, optimistic person you’ll ever meet,” said longtime friend Aaron Kilburg. “He’s just always cheerful and wanting to get together to celebrate life.”
Norpel’s friends have banded together to keep him smiling following a multiple sclerosis diagnosis and related health decline by organizing a tailgate-themed rally and fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 10, in Norpel’s hometown of Bellevue.
Most of the organizers are friends of Norpel, now of Coralville, Iowa, and fellow graduates of Bellevue High School’s class of 1991. Several alumni, such as Kilburg, are expected to make the drive back to the area for the celebration.
“In a lot of ways, this is going to be a reunion,” said Kilburg, of Batavia, Ill. “The No. 1 goal is to give Troy and his family a special day.”
Festivities at the event will include several auctions, a bags tournament and a live TV viewing of the Cy-Hawk football game between University of Iowa and Iowa State University.
Bellevue resident and friend Steve Nemmers, one of the rally’s organizers, said all funds raised will go toward Norpel’s medical costs, as well as accessibility-related renovations needed around the home.
Nemmers said the group’s decision to organize the event was an easy one.
“We knew he’d do the same for all of us and that he’d be the first one to help out (if the roles were reversed),” he said.
Diane Norpel, Troy Norpel’s mother, said the outpouring of support for the family has been unbelievable. She described her son as kind and resilient, even in the face of a recent health decline that has caused him difficulty walking and speaking.
Diane and her husband, Rich, have lived in Bellevue for decades. She said she always has known it was a generous community but that it was different being on the receiving end of that kindness.
“We’ve gone to so many benefits over the years, but you never think it’ll be your own family,” she said. “We really appreciate it. … It means a lot to Troy.”
