It’s that time of year again.
For many local
campgrounds owned by cities, counties or states, April marks the beginning of the camping season.
Camping in Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois has increased in popularity steadily over the past decade, according to officials, with sites at city, county and state parks in high demand. Nationally, nearly 42 million Americans enjoyed the pursuit in 2018, according to the most recent annual report from the national Outdoor Industry Association.
The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the start of the season this year, but officials expect demand to shoot up again once residents can refocus on the outdoors rather than things like social distancing.
“When this whole thing is over, I expect a huge influx of people,” said Brian Preston, executive director of Dubuque County Conservation Board. “We’ve seen that already on nice days in this quarantine. When the sun shines, people want to get out and exercise and see their family and friends.”
That is true east of the Mississippi River as well.
“The trend is right now on an upswing,” said Cari Myhre, parks and recreation specialist at Wyalusing (Wis.) State Park. “People will be itching to start camping when everything gets open.”
States and county parks have various opening days in a normal year, but as a rule, they start campsite preparations in early April. That is always dependent on weather, of course.
This year, too, it is dependent on restrictions related to the novel coronavirus.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources usually allows camping at its state parks year-round but has disallowed it until at least April 30.
When Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued his shelter-in-place order, it included state parks. So, Apple River Canyon State Park in eastern Jo Daviess County is off-limits until further notice.
On March 28, the Iowa
Department of Natural Resources announced restrictions to camping on its lands.
All public restrooms will remain closed until at least April 15,
which means the only people
allowed to stay in campgrounds are those with campers or RVs with their own bathrooms.
The same is true for Dubuque County-owned parks.
“It is all dependent on any requirements to social distancing, of course,” Preston said. “But I think we would keep our shower facilities closed to keep people from congregating in those areas.”
But when restrictions are lifted, area residents and visitors will have a wealth of opportunities.
Rustic requests
Picture the traditional area campground — rows of reserved sites, side by side, each with a parking spot, picnic table, fire ring, shade tree, maybe an electric box. They are hot commodities, often booked many months in advance.
But for an increasing number of campers, simply sleeping outside on public land is not enough.
An ongoing long-range planning project being conducted by Dubuque County Conservation has solicited a large amount of public input.
One finding: Many would like more primitive camping opportunities at more secluded locations.
“It is funny how things go,” Preston said. “We spent a lot of time and effort and expense developing highly developed areas, then our public input showed that what people wanted was something simpler.”
Some such spots exist in the area, if one looks.
“Here, we have some hike-in sites for tents only, and some people seem to really like them,” said Ryland Richards, park technician at Maquoketa (Iowa) Caves State Park.
Missy Van Landuyt, recreation partnership section chief for the Wisconsin DNR, said state parks offer those kinds of opportunities, but largely at sites not in southwest Wisconsin.
“We have those more secluded, rustic sites you can only get to by kayak or hiking,” she said. “Mostly in the northern counties along wild rivers, many properties have more remote hike-in sites.”
But there are a few nearby.
“Our Cassville location (Nelson Dewey State Park) has four walk-to sites, where you have to pack a few miles up to that site,” Myhre said. “We see, at least 10 to 15 times a week, people asking about walk-to sites or things off the beaten path.”
Based on conversations with campers, Myhre expects their popularity to continue to grow.
“More people are looking for seclusion in nature if they can get it,” she said. “People are looking for more privacy these days.”
Preston and his team are planning for more of these types of sites in Dubuque County, pinpointing a few likely locations.
“Swiss Valley (just outside Dubuque) is one possibility,” he said. “Also along Heritage Trail, they would like to bike or hike into a place on a trail. I think we can make that happen. Some of our other wildlife areas as well — possibly Bowstring (Wildlife Area in rural Bernard) down the road could be good.”
Ryan Peterson, partner in RDG Design, said another revelation from the county study is participants like the idea of a larger, connected park system, where more secluded sites could fit.
“Specifically, what people liked as part of the county’s park-planning effort is the idea they can have an all-day experience,” he said. “That would give them a sense of escape. They could go out on a preserve and fish, hike, then camp. Or get on the Heritage Trail, bike that all day and camp.”
He said the idea is to offer a wilderness-like experience but still be close enough that campers can connect to other amenities. But he said that is more difficult in the Midwest than it is, say, in the West.
“When you’re there, you have millions and millions of acres of private land,” he said. “Here, you don’t have that. So we are trying to create a connected park system where you can go from node to node to node.”
Not so simple
Look at Nelson Dewey State Park, for example. Its four walk-to sites represent just 10% of the 40 campsites in the 756-acre park.
Most local parks on both sides of the river have just a few such sites, or none at all. One reason is they need to be a certain distance both from other types of camping and each other. And there is strong demand for “nonprimitive” sites as well.
Another major reason is camping is not the only use for these parks. Outdoor recreation is not even the sole purpose. The preservation or conservation of natural resources is also a prime consideration.
As Preston, his team and RDG Planning and Design — contracted to conduct the long-range planning project — look at Dubuque County’s wildlife management areas as possible sites for rustic camping, they have to consider impacts to wildlife.
“The wildlife areas are there not just for the public to enjoy,” Preston said. “If we’re not careful, we could end up trampling on some of the things we’re trying to protect.”
That is one reason that campers are not allowed to plop a tent down wherever they like.
“But it would take away from that primitive experience if we develop it too much,” Preston said. “I think we can do both with just a little thought.”
Not for everyone, not the only option
Officials only can speculate as to the reason for this trend toward the more stripped-down camping experience.
“I assume it’s just something we don’t currently offer,” Preston said. “You can’t really get a lot of that experience without traveling quite a distance.”
Van Landuyt also said the desire can be predicted geographically to some extent.
“We will see requests for remote if we’re in an urban area,” she said. “We will see requests for more developed if we’re in rural.”
According to Van Landuyt, Wisconsin DNR gets more requests for campsites with electricity.Most campgrounds have both types of sites, with and without. But Wisconsin is one of the few states, according to Van Landuyt, that caps the percentage of sites with electricity — at 35% — on state grounds.
According to the Dubuque County study, a growing number of people also are interested in cabin stays, which Peterson said could be a good draw for tourism and a good investment for a park.
“Cabins are really nice for those people who don’t have a camper but still desire this indoor escape,” he said. “Say a cabin takes $200,000 to $250,000 to build, by the time it’s been rented out and occupied, you’re looking at a seven- to eight-year payback period and a 25-year life. They have a nice return that can be reinvested elsewhere in the park system.”
Peterson said the draft county plan will include
an option for cabins at
New Wine Park in rural
New Vienna and Finley’s Landing in rural Sherrill.
Plans for surrender and advance
The City of Dubuque only offers camping at one of its many parks. The 20-acre Miller Riverview Park and Campground sits along the main channel of the Mississippi River.
It offers 98 sites with electricity and 10 without.
But opportunities to actually camp there have become more rare in recent years, as floodwaters close the park.
In 2018, the park was closed five different times due to flooding.
In 2019, it was open for just 12 days.
“Every year is different, though,” said city Park Division Manager Steve Fehsal. “Some years, it’s open for months.”
The flooding has led some city leaders to at least pose the question of whether the park should be abandoned, particularly as a camping location.
The City of Dubuque does own the 207-acre Roosevelt Park on North Cascade Road, a site that has sat largely undeveloped since its purchase.
But Fehsal said he knows of no current plans to commit any of that park to campsites.
In Jackson County, Iowa, a proposal to add campsites to a new recreation area has been a point of contention.
The $3 million proposal from Jackson County Conservation called for the development of 50 modern campsites, 20 primitive sites, four modern cabins, a shower building, a playground and a splash pad at Prairie Creek Restoration Area on the edge of Maquoketa.
But county supervisors voted in November against scheduling a public hearing over the issuance of a $2 million general fund loan to help pay for the work. They questioned the timing of the project and wanted more progress made on securing the other $1 million before starting the process to possibly issue a loan.
Rush for reservations
A 2019 study funded by national campground corporation KOA found that 7 million more U.S. households started camping in the five years prior. The popularity had especially spiked among millennials and Generation Z, as well as among minorities.
The same study found that, as of 2018, 61% of families in the Midwest camp at least occasionally.
“Camping has been good (in Dubuque County),” Preston said. “If we wouldn’t have had some of the extremely wet weekends last year, we would have been really high. We met projections for camping, and we had a lot of bad weather.”
Fehsal said there is a rush to book time in the lone City of Dubuque campground each year, despite the issues in recent years.
Van Landuyt said the biggest complaint she hears is sites are always booked. To answer demand, Wisconsin now allows booking
11 months ahead of time.
“Most months, all of our sites Memorial Day to Labor Day are booked nonstop,” she said. “And we have just over 6,000 sites between forest and parks.”
Wisconsin has opened demand-based pricing to help.
“We were able to reduce our rates during the week, during nonpeak seasons,” Van Landuyt said.
A lot of the area camping activity is tied to people who live within one hour of the sites. But outdoor recreation is a big source of tourism as well.
Richards said that because of its unique features, Maquoketa Caves draws 300,000 people per year.
“We get more out-of-towners here,” he said. “We’re a destination place, so a lot of people who come are here for the first time. We’re not like a lake where a lot of returners go and hang out.”
A while longer
Because tent camping is currently banned during the COVID-19 pandemic, but outdoor recreation is widely considered both safe — as long as the 6-foot social distancing rule is followed — and healthy, Wisconsin has chosen to waive all fees and the need for daily or annual park passes to use its outdoor spaces.
And, even without the pandemic, most parks still need some TLC before the traditional outdoors season really gets running.
“We’re not able to fire up our water systems yet,” Preston said. “It takes at least a week to get that going. Right now, we’re doing some fence repairs — part of our annual spring ritual since a lot of our land borders property used for grazing — and working on equipment.”
Preston said the ground is still pretty soggy to be opening sites up for camping.
“We had record high precipitation last fall, and the ground still hasn’t dried,” he said. “And our river parks are still going to be pretty damp for a good while.”
That is a problem known well by Fehsal. Miller Riverview cannot be opened as soon as the water recedes.
“We open as soon as the river drops and we let it dry out, but typically, it’s a two- to three-week process to get everything cleaned up even after it dries out,” he said.