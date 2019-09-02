Self-guided tours of vacant buildings in the 1400 to 2100 blocks of Central Avenue in Dubuque will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10.
Property owners and business owners are encouraged to offer information about storefronts during the event, according to a press release from Dubuque Main Street.
The event, “The Path to Potential,” is part of an initiative to encourage economic revitalization of the Central Avenue corridor through business recruitment, support of historic property renovation and neighborhood promotion, the release states.
The goal is to have six currently vacant storefronts permanently filled, four facade renovation projects completed and 12 upper-story living units created by June 30. Backers also seek to have six Main Street Loan Pool loans in place by Dec. 31.
Dubuque Main Street and civic partners will hold “Central Express” events Fridays and Saturdays, Nov. 8 to Dec. 22, to focus on filling vacant storefronts with tenants, offer family-friendly activities, engage the local arts community and line the streets with holiday decorations to illustrate the potential on Central.