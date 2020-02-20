PEOSTA, Iowa — Northeast Iowa Community College students will see a small bump in their tuition rates in the coming academic year.
Members of the school’s board of trustees this week approved a $2-per-credit-hour increase for all students for the fiscal year starting July 1.
Dave Dahms, vice president of finance and administration, said college leaders seek to balance overall enrollment declines while remaining an attractive offering for students.
“Based upon where we see our projections ... we believe the $2-per-credit-hour (increase) is sufficient to support a balanced budget for the next fiscal year,” Dahms said.
NICC and other community colleges have faced enrollment pressure over the past several years, Dahms said. Last fall, NICC officials reported an 11% drop in enrollment from fall 2014 to fall 2019.
“Internally, we we’ve been working on ways (to look at), how do you slow that downwards slope?” Dahms said. “You can’t continue to just increase fee costs. That’s not the solution.”
This marks the sixth straight year NICC officials have raised tuition. However, the increases are smaller than they were last year, when school leaders increased tuition for Iowa residents by $4 per credit hour and out-of-state students by $8.
NICC officials have looked to lessen enrollment declines by becoming more flexible in their programming and to control expenses through means such as an early retirement program that ended last year.
NICC’s current tuition rates are $174 per credit hour for Iowa residents, $198 per credit hour for out-of-state students and $213 for international students. A $2 increase for all students means students taking 12 credit hours would see a $24 increase. Student fees will remain at $24 per credit hour.
Also this week, trustees approved an $87.7 million certified budget for the next fiscal year to be submitted to the state. They agreed to set the college’s tax rate at around 95 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation, about 8 cents less than in the current year.
Dahms said NICC’s budget is built assuming flat state revenue. Gov. Kim Reynolds has proposed boosting community college funding for next year, but legislators have not finalized the amount of aid schools will receive.
“Determining what they want to do, it’s anybody’s guess,” Dahms said. “We’ve got to go and do our business and assume that it’s zero and hope for the best.”
Dahms said he is satisfied with tuition rates set by the board, noting that the college has a responsibility to manage costs, limit the burden to students and meet the needs of constituents.
“If we can do that with a limited amount of tuition increases, then that’s good,” he said.
Trustees President Ken Reimer said NICC officials have done a good job keeping tuition increases low this year. He hopes that financial aid students receive will reduce the impact of a tuition change.
“I’m reasonably happy with a $2 increase,” he said.