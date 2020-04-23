Police said a man broke the nose of his brother’s girlfriend in an altercation Monday in Dubuque.
Tyler S. Gibler, 26, of 2978 Washington St., was arrested at 3:34 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Washington Street on charges of domestic assault with injury and assault with injury.
Court documents state that Gibler assaulted his brother, Christopher E. Smith, 35, of the same address, and Smith’s girlfriend, Megan R. McDaniel, 29, of 2078 Washington St., at about 3 p.m. Monday in the area of East 20th and Washington streets.
Gibler walked up to McDaniel and punched “her one time in the face, knocking her unconscious,” according to documents. “Gibler then approaches Smith and punches him in the face. At that time, both subjects square up and begin fighting on the sidewalk.”
McDaniel was treated at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for a broken nose.
The three people reported ongoing issues on social media, leading to the assault, according to documents.
Gibler admitted to assaulting Smith and McDaniel, according to documents.