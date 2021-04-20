Notable action taken by Dubuque City Council on Monday included the following items:
SUSTAINABILITY GRANTS
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve $20,720 in sustainability grants to a number of different local businesses and non-profit organizations.
Background: In 2013, the city began its Sustainable Dubuque Community Grant program, providing grants to residents, non-profits and businesses initiating projects that address the city’s sustainability principles.
A total of $25,000 was allocated to the program in fiscal year 2021, of which $4,280 has been awarded. In March, the city received 14 applications for grant funding, totaling $30,137 in requests.
What’s next: Eleven entities will be awarded grant funds, ranging from $582 to $2,500. Grant recipients include Convivium Urban Farmstead, which will receive $2,425 for a harvest and produce processing house, the Dubuque Winters Farmers' Market, which will receive $2,500 for a sustainable food systems conversations series and St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, which will receive $1,740 for a wading pool and container garden.
COMISKEY PARK
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve the Re-Imagine Comiskey Master Plan and Phase 1 Plan for the renovation of Comiskey Park.
Background: City officials are working to redesign and expand Comiskey Park through a $2.8 million project. When finished, the park will be expanded by two acres, bringing it up to 5.69 acres. Additionally, a splash pad, new playground equipment, green space, trails and a larger parking lot would also be added. The city held numerous public input sessions to gain resident feedback on what should be added to the park.
Officials intend to split the project into two phases. The first will cost about $1.6 million, and include the construction of the splash pad and playground, along with expanding the size of the park. It will be paid for through city funds and about $600,000 in grants the city has attained, including a $508,000 Land and Water Outdoor Recreation Legacy Grant and a $100,000 grant from the Wellmark Foundation.
What’s next: With the plan approved by council, consultants hired by the city will begin drafting bid documents for phase 1 of the project. City documents currently estimate construction will begin in fall 2021 and be completed by spring 2022.
FINANCIAL SYSTEM
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve a contract with Tyler Technologies as the enterprise resource planning (ERP) software vendor for the city.
Background: The city has budgeted $2,395,595 for the implementation of a new ERP financial system to replace its current 15-year-old system. The software assists with the management and data collection of city financials, human resources, payroll, utility billing and community development. The city began planning to adopt a new ERP system in January 2020.
What’s next: After reviewing multiple potential vendors, the city determined that Tyler Technologies provided the best match for the ERP system needs of the city. The total cost for implementing Tyler Technologies software is $2,527,002, about $131,407 more than what the city had originally budgeted for. City documents state the remaining funds will be paid for with fiscal year 2021 budget savings. The city will also pay annual software maintenance costs totaling $582,728.
The software implementation process is projected to take two years to complete.