The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Gerald M. Nadermann, 58, of 612 Lincoln Ave., was arrested at 3:34 a.m. Tuesday at his residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state he assaulted Shawna M. Stevens, of the same address, at Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St.
- Tkeyah R. Barze, 21, of 35 W. 15th St., No. 1, was arrested at 5:55 p.m. Monday at her residence on a warrant charging domestic assault. Court documents state that Barze assaulted Deshaun A. Wilson, 21, of 37 W. 15th St., on May 15.