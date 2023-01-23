A woman accused of participating in a fraudulent check-cashing scheme in Dubuque has pleaded guilty to related charges.
Jadah N. Johnson, 19, of Decatur, Ga., recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of second-degree theft and solicitation. If a plea deal is accepted, charges of ongoing criminal conduct, forgery and possession of marijuana would be dismissed. Plea documents state that both prosecutors and Johnson will recommend a deferred judgment and two years of probation. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations successfully are completed, the record of the case is expunged. Her sentencing hearing is set for March 13.
Court documents state that officers responded on Nov. 9 to MidWestOne Bank, 280 John F. Kennedy Road, after a person tried to cash a fraudulent check. Bank staff denied the transaction, and the man left in a vehicle, which officers tracked.
Recommended for you
Documents state that a passenger said she had been picked up by Johnson and Traveon H. Reese, 28, of Atlanta. The two offered her $500 to cash a $3,200 check, which she did.
Reese and Johnson were arrested. Reese had $11,383.88 on him, while Johnson had $523 and marijuana. Officers searched Reese and Johnson’s hotel room in Dubuque and found a printer, laptop, “multiple checks believed to be stolen, multiple fraudulently created checks and blank check paper used to print the fraudulent checks,” documents state.
Reese is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, second-degree theft, forgery and solicitation. He has pleaded not guilty.