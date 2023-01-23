A woman accused of participating in a fraudulent check-cashing scheme in Dubuque has pleaded guilty to related charges.

Jadah N. Johnson, 19, of Decatur, Ga., recently pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of second-degree theft and solicitation. If a plea deal is accepted, charges of ongoing criminal conduct, forgery and possession of marijuana would be dismissed. Plea documents state that both prosecutors and Johnson will recommend a deferred judgment and two years of probation. With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations successfully are completed, the record of the case is expunged. Her sentencing hearing is set for March 13.

